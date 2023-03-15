Venus is erupting - these radar images over 30 years old may prove it

What are Venus' active volcanoes?

Similar changes occur on Earth due to volcanic activity, whether it be an eruption at the vent or magma migration that expands the vent and causes its walls to collapse.

The University of Alaska's Robert Herrick and colleagues examined images obtained by NASA's Magellan space probe during its first two imaging cycles in the early 1990s.

The paper emphasizes that until recently, it took too much time to compare digital images to discover new lava flows. Therefore, scientists had yet to look for feature formation in Magellan data.

In this most recent investigation, the scientists concentrated on a region that includes the two largest volcanoes on Venus: Ozza and Maat Mons. Herrick noted a change to a vent on the north side of a domed shield volcano that is a component of the Maat Mons volcano when he compared a Magellan image from mid-February 1991 with one from mid-October 1991.

Maat Mons: Magellan synthetic aperture radar data is combined with radar altimetry to develop this 3D image NASA - Jet Propulsion Laboratory

The vent had expanded from about 1 square mile circular configuration to a roughly 1.5 square miles irregular shape. The later photograph revealed that the vent was almost filled and that its walls had shrunk to barely a few hundred feet high.