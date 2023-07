Researchers have unveiled new insights into Venus' enigmatic history, explaining the secret behind our neighboring planet's youthful surface despite not having plate tectonics like Earth.

By comparing Venus and Earth's ancient impact histories, they claim that Venus likely experienced higher-speed, higher-energy impacts. These collisions resulted in a superheated core and extended volcanism, ultimately resurfacing the planet.

The findings have significant implications— and are timely— especially considering the upcoming Venus missions by NASA and the European Space Agency, which could provide valuable data to confirm them.

Venus' 80,000 volcanoes offer a rejuvenating boost

The contrast between Earth and Venus has long intrigued scientists, given their similar size and bulk density. Earth's dynamic plate tectonics continuously reshape its surface through collisions that form mountain ranges and promote volcanism.