Venusian lightning may be a rare phenomenon, finds new study

Does lightning frequently occur on Venus? This question has been a long-standing subject of debate within the space community, at least for the last 40 years.

In 1978, NASA’s Pioneer Venus 1 spacecraft entered orbit in this inhospitable world.

Shortly afterward, the spacecraft detected signals known as "whistler waves" from its orbit about hundreds of miles above the planet's surface.

On Earth, these signals are generated by the phenomenon of lightning. Since then, scientists have hypothesized that Venus' acidic clouds may spark lightning bolts.

While some scientists continued to have doubts regarding this possibility.

Now, the daring Parker Solar Probe has weighed in to help settle this debate.