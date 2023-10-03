Venusian lightning may be a rare phenomenon, finds new study

Venusian lightning may be a rare phenomenon, finds new studyParker Solar Probe attempted to resolve a long-standing debate about Venusian lightning.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 03, 2023 01:21 PM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 01:21 PM ESTscienceArtist concept of lightning on Venus.ESA Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Does lightning frequently occur on Venus? This question has been a long-standing subject of debate within the space community, at least for the last 40 years. In 1978, NASA’s Pioneer Venus 1 spacecraft entered orbit in this inhospitable world. Shortly afterward, the spacecraft detected signals known as "whistler waves" from its orbit about hundreds of miles above the planet's surface.On Earth, these signals are generated by the phenomenon of lightning. Since then, scientists have hypothesized that Venus' acidic clouds may spark lightning bolts. While some scientists continued to have doubts regarding this possibility.Now, the daring Parker Solar Probe has weighed in to help settle this debate. See Also Related Earth's sunniest spot feels just like summer on Venus, says new study How about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time? Venus is erupting - these radar images over 30 years old may prove it In February 2021, the spacecraft brushed around Venus at roughly 1,500 miles. In the process, its FIELDS Experiment instrument swiftly gathered data on whistler waves. Space physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder have meticulously examined the instrument’s data to draw definitive conclusions. They report that lightning does not frequently occur on Venus, or at least, it is a rare phenomenon.“There’s been debate about lightning on Venus for close to 40 years. Hopefully, with our newly available data, we can help to reconcile that debate,” said Harriet George, lead author of the new study and a postdoctoral researcher at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP), in an official release. The mysterious source of whistler wavesLightning strikes on Earth can knock electrons out of the planet's atmosphere. This mechanism causes waves to spiral out into space. “These waves create whistling tones that early radio operators on Earth could hear using headphones, hence the name whistlers,” mentioned the release.While examining the probe’s data, the team noticed something unusual about these waves. Venusian whistler waves exhibited an unexpected pattern by moving downward towards the planet, contrary to the typical outward propagation expected from a lightning storm.The exact source of these energy bursts, if not lightning, is unknown. However, the team has proposed one potential explanation.They suggest that whistler waves could be originating from “disturbances in the weak magnetic fields that envelop the planet.” The waves might originate from magnetic reconnection, a process in which the planet’s magnetic field lines twist, separate, and then rapidly reconnect.The team's next goal is to gather and analyze additional data concerning whistler waves to rule out lightning as a possible cause. The upcoming data collection opportunity is set for November 2024 when the Parker Solar Probe makes its final trip past Venus, descending to an altitude less than 250 miles above the planet's surface.The spacecraft was created primarily to study the physics of the majestic host star, particularly the sun's corona, outermost atmosphere, and the solar wind. The findings were reported in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Study abstract:The occurrence of Venusian lighting has been debated for decades. Terrestrial lightning generates whistler waves, and many whistlers have been observed in Venus's ionosphere and induced magnetosphere. Venusian lightning occurrence rates derived from these whistler observations are relatively high. However, optical flashes on Venus are exceedingly rare, and Venus encounters by multiple spacecrafts have not detected lightning. These non-detections and rare optical observations are consistent with low Venusian lightning occurrence rates, which is incompatible with the high whistler-derived rates. We present observations of whistlers during a Parker Solar Probe Venus gravity assist and eliminate lightning as a possible source. These waves are observed at an altitude of 0.39 Venus radii on Venus' nightside with planetward propagation and are simultaneous with Langmuir waves. This provides a mechanism for whistler generation near Venus that does not require lightning, and suggests that whistler-based lightning occurrence rates may be overestimated. 