Scientists have achieved a significant milestone by identifying a genetic trigger for virgin birth in an animal species that typically reproduce sexually, according to a study published in Current Biology on July 25.

The fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster has become the first animal in which researchers successfully induced virgin birth, which now can pass this down to future female generations.

Whatsmore, the offspring display remarkable reproductive flexibility, capable of engaging in sexual reproduction in the presence of males or resorting to virgin birth when males are absent.

What happens in Virgin Birth?

In most animals, reproduction involves fertilizing a female's egg with a male's sperm. However, virgin birth, scientifically known as parthenogenesis, is a unique process where an egg develops into an embryo without being fertilized by sperm, rendering the presence of a male unnecessary.