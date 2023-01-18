Virgin shark gives birth without a male, baffling researchers

Asexual means for reproduction are typical for animals like starfish, deep-sea worms, and stick insects, but it's rarely observed in vertebrates. The miracle childbirths in sharks without male interactions have baffled scientists for some time. According to a news release, researchers had assumed that vertebrates that usually reproduce sexually turn to parthenogenesis as a "last-ditch effort at reproduction when there aren’t enough mates to go around," according to a news release.

The study, published in the Journal of Fish Biology, focused on endangered zebra sharks at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. Contrary to earlier understandings, the study revealed an example of a female zebra shark reproducing via parthenogenesis, even though there were healthy, reproductive males in the same enclosure.

Virgin births in spite of the presence of healthy males

The efforts started in 2004 with genetic testing of zebra sharks at the aquarium to confirm which of the sharks were the parents of the offsprings present. By doing so, the researchers could decide on "future breeding efforts to maintain maximum genetic diversity," said Lise Watson, assistant director at Shedd Aquarium and an author of the study.

Genetic analysis of offspring born to these sharks in 2018 revealed that they didn't match any mature males in the aquarium. "In addition to having genetic markers in common with their mother but none of the potential fathers, the pups had identical homozygous copies of some alleles," said Kevin Feldheim, a researcher at Chicago’s Field Museum, the study’s co-author. According to the team, homozygous meant the presence of both DNA strands from one parent, their mother, rather than from two different parents.