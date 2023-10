In England, approximately 75,000 individuals receive treatment for diabetic foot ulcers every week. Unfortunately, many of these patients don’t respond to the standard antibiotic treatment, leading to approximately 7,000 amputations annually.

A new research conducted at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), located in Branton, near Doncaster, UK, found an unconventional treatment for individuals experiencing diabetic foot ulcers.

According to a statement by the researchers, feces from a range of endangered animals containing bacteriophages could treat the condition, saving the NHS an estimated £1 billion a year.

Virus found in endangered animals

Scientists from the University of Sheffield, led by Professor Graham Stafford, collaborated with Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) to study bacteriophages in the fecal matter of endangered animals, the statement added.