Viruses may monitor their hosts' environment to spread more effectively

"We hypothesize the phages are monitoring CtrA levels, which go up and down during the life cycle of the cells, to figure out when the swarmer cell is becoming a stalk cell and becoming a factory of swarmers, and at that point, they burst the cell, because there are going to be many swarmers nearby to infect," one of the authors and computational biologist at University of Maryland Baltimore County, Ivan Erill told PhysX.

A phage can do much more than just spot flagella

The presence of CtrA binder sites in phages gives them the ability to monitor the environment around them and make decisions that better suit their biology. Interestingly, this could be just one of the many talents, the researchers believe that phages might also have receptors that allow them to listen to the activities taking place inside host cells. However, this is just a hypothesis, and further research is required to prove this and many other possibilities.

The knowledge of more such binding sites and receptors could allow us to create better and more effective antiviral drugs. For instance, the current study highlights that the CtrA binder is responsible for a flagellotropic phage's ability to monitor its environment. Now using this information scientists can create a drug that could trigger false CtrA monitoring and fool the virus.

The most fascinating finding of this research work is that "the virus is using cellular intel to make decisions, and if it's happening in bacteria, it's almost certainly happening in plants and animals because if it's an evolutionary strategy that makes sense, evolution will discover it and exploit it," said Professor Erill.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

Abstract:

Pilitropic and flagellotropic phages adsorb to bacterial pili and flagella. These phages have long been used to investigate multiple aspects of bacterial physiology, such as the cell cycle control in the Caulobacterales. Targeting cellular appendages for adsorption effectively constrains the population of infectable hosts, suggesting that phages may have developed strategies to maximize their infective yield. Brevundimonas phage vB_BsubS-Delta is a recently characterized pilitropic phage infecting the Alphaproteobacterium Brevundimonas subvibrioides. Like other Caulobacterales, B. subvibrioides divides asymmetrically and its cell cycle is governed by multiple transcriptional regulators, including the master regulator CtrA. Genomic characterization of phage vB_BsubS-Delta identified the presence of a large intergenic region with an unusually high density of putative CtrA-binding sites. A systematic analysis of the positional distribution of predicted CtrA-binding sites in complete phage genomes reveals that the highly skewed distribution of CtrA-binding sites observed in vB_BsubS-Delta is an unequivocal genomic signature that extends to other pilli- and flagellotropic phages infecting the Alphaproteobacteria. Moreover, putative CtrA-binding sites in these phage genomes localize preferentially to promoter regions and have higher scores than those detected in other phage genomes. Phylogenetic and comparative genomics analyses show that this genomic signature has evolved independently in several phage lineages, suggesting that it provides an adaptive advantage to pili/flagellotropic phages infecting the Alphaproteobacteria. Experimental results demonstrate that CtrA binds to predicted CtrA-binding sites in promoter regions and that it regulates transcription of phage genes in unrelated Alphaproteobacteria-infecting phages. We propose that this focused distribution of CtrA-binding sites reflects a fundamental new aspect of phage infection, which we term lytic deferment. Under this novel paradigm, pili- and flagellotropic phages exploit the CtrA transduction pathway to monitor the host cell cycle state and synchronize lysis with the presence of infectable cells.