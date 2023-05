An international team of scientists has discovered that air pressure waves produced by volcanic eruptions can cause the ionosphere to form Equatorial Plasma Bubbles (EPBs), which can seriously interfere with satellite-based communications. Their study used satellite and ground-based ionospheric data, and the results were released in the journal Scientific Reports.

The formation and impact of equatorial plasma bubbles

Localized irregularities known as EPBs can be produced as a result of disturbances in the ionosphere, such as the motion of plasma, electric fields, and neutral winds. These plasma bubbles can cause radio signals to lag and impair GPS accuracy. It has long been assumed that volcanic activity affects the density gradients in the ionosphere, which are especially sensitive to airwaves near the equator.