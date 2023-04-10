Study: Deadly volcanic eruptions led to twin mass extinctions about 260 million years ago

Volcanic eruptions triggered the mass extinctions

According to the China University of Geosciences, these two mass extinctions were caused by massive volcanic eruptions. The volcanic eruptions occurred in southwest China, in an area known as the Emeishan Large Igneous Province, according to the study.

For this study, the team measured uranium from marine samples collected in the South China Sea. From this, the experts were able able to identify "two pulses" in which the oceans lost their life-giving oxygen. This corresponds to two mass extinctions, one approximately 259 million years ago and another approximately 262 million years ago during the Middle Permian Period.

The researchers highlight that studying ancient extinction events can help them predict the impact of global warming on the ocean's food chain.

"We are studying the biocrisis in the Permian Period, but similar warming is happening today because of human events. Humans are mimicking the effects of volcanic eruptions as a consequence of the release of carbon into the atmosphere,” said Thomas Algeo, a study co-author and University of Cincinnati professor of geosciences, in a statement.

These massive volcanic eruptions set off a chain of reactions. The event led to a “brief period of cooling from ash in the upper atmosphere reflecting sunlight, followed by much longer periods of global warming,” explains the statement.

The greenhouse gases emitted by their eruptions heated the oceans. As a result, the warm surface water prevented dissolved oxygen from reaching deeper depths, eventually destroying the food chain of the animals back then.