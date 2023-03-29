A recipe for 'green' electronics? Stir volcanic H2O at 0 degrees celsius

Significantly, the research may improve the sustainability of manufacturing numerous consumer and industrial goods.

Can electronics be produced from water?

In many modern technologies, plastics—polyaniline (PANI)—hold electronic components together.

PANI is used on millions of square meters annually for this and other applications. Therefore, producing it with an environmentally friendly solvent has clear advantages.

There are numerous solvents available today that can be used to create PANI. Still, most are toxic and incompatible with standard mass-production device fabrication procedures, such as inkjet printing.

"We recently reported the use of ethanol, with a small quantity of iodine additive, for preparing polyaniline," said Professor Hiromasa Goto, senior author, in a press release.

"Nevertheless, water is the ultimate environmentally friendly solvent, and thus would be an even better option."

He said pure water wouldn't work because aniline is often converted into PANI using an acid and an oxidizer. Sulfate and a large number of mineral ions in volcanic spring water, however, are, in fact, adequate for polymerization. The goal of the study was to examine this idea.

Just stirring their mixtures overnight at 0 degrees celsius allowed the researchers to create PANI, nanoscale PANI particles, and PANI/silk composites. They boosted the PANI's conductivity and verified that the conductivity was not coming from trace minerals.