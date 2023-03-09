Mysterious life discovered in the smoke of Arctic underwater volcanoes

So-called hydrothermal plumes with smoke-like metal sulfide particles form when the hot water combines with the cold, oxygenated ocean around it. These plumes spread thousands of kilometers from their source and soar hundreds of meters above the ocean surface.

First author Massimiliano Molari from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, and colleagues embarked on a challenging sampling trip to hydrothermal plumes in the Central Arctic and South Atlantic Ocean.

"We sampled plumes in extremely remote areas of ultraslow spreading ridges that were never studied before. Collecting hydrothermal plume samples is very complicated, as they are not easy to locate," explained group leader Antje Boetius in a press release.

He further explained that sampling becomes more complicated when the plume is located at depths more than 2500 meters below Arctic sea ice. Even more tricky is when the plume is in the Southern Ocean's stormy zones.

Onboard the research vessel Polarstern the arctic team gathered samples to examine the makeup and metabolism of bacteria in this water.

The study was carried out onboard the vessel Polarstern Alfred Wegener Institute / Stefanie Arndt

They discovered that the cold, oxygen-saturated hydrothermal plumes were home to a brand-new Sulfurimonas species known as USulfurimonas pluma (the superscript "U" refers to uncultivated). As the name implies, Sulfurimonas bacteria have only been observed to utilize sulfide as an energy source thus far.