Vortex of cortex: Mysterious spiral signals spotted in human brain

Mysterious spiral signals whirling like vortexes have been spotted in the human brain.

Scientists aren't sure what's creating the spiral signals, but they might be important in executing intricate brain activities.

The University of Sydney and Fudan University scientists discovered these naturally occurring spiral brain waves across the brain’s outer layer.

“These spiral patterns exhibit intricate and complex dynamics, moving across the brain’s surface while rotating around central points known as phase singularities. Much like vortices act in turbulence,” said Pulin Gong, associate professor at The University of Sydney, in an official release.

MRI scans revealed the spiral signals

The signals were identified in brain scans of 100 healthy young individuals using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). They emerged both while an individual was resting and while undertaking any tasks.