Watch: Vortex of plasma spotted on Sun's poles for the first time

Typically, during active phases of the solar cycle, one can observe a large number of sunspots, areas of the Sun with intense magnetic fields. Solar flares, the emission of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun, can accompany these. Alternately, scientists have also observed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that spew plasma into outer space, along with magnetic fields.

However, in the past year, solar scientists have also observed solar prominences, which are also known as filaments, depending on how they are observed from the Earth.

Prominence breaks away

According to NASA's website, solar prominence is a large bright feature that extends outward from the Sun's surface. It appears as a loop and is made up of plasma. It consists of hydrogen and helium.

Scientists refer to this as prominence when observed against the darkness of space. However, when the same phenomenon is seen against the background of the Sun, it appears darker than its surroundings and is called a filament.

Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov recently shared a short video clip of images captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), where one such prominence is seen to be breaking away.