A new mathematical model has been developed that could help improve the viability of nuclear fusion through a better understanding of vortex rings that form in nuclear reactors. The model was developed after researchers observed similarities between them and more common similar phenomena like smoke rings. If successful, the model could help develop methods to compress fuel in reactors better, potentially bringing them closer to reality.

Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a model that can assist in the design of fuel capsules, reducing the energy lost during the ignition process that causes stars to shine. This model could also prove beneficial to engineers managing fluid mixing after a shock wave, including those designing supersonic jet engines, and physicists studying supernovae.