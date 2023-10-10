The Voyager probes are showing their age — and their perseverance

The Voyager probes are showing their age — and their perseveranceThe Voyager probes, humanity's farthest-travelling spacecraft, are getting on in years, but their work is far from over.John Loeffler| Oct 10, 2023 01:09 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 01:09 AM EST scienceThe Voyager space probes are still out there, and still sending back data.NASA/JPL Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Voyager probes are farther out than anything else we have ever sent to space, but they are still working.Originally planned for five-years each, the probes have outlived their unofficial warranty nearly ten-fold and travelled farther than any human made object ever.While some of their instruments have been turned off to conserve power, they are still gathering data.In late July 2023, Voyager 2, one of the most distant human-made objects ever launched, was accidentally pivoted away from Earth, breaking the vital connection between controllers on the ground and humanity’s second most distant space probe, just after its twin, Voyager 1. It was a tense couple of weeks for Suzanna Dodd, project manager for the Voyager program.“We've actually had a few different sort of hiccups, I would call them, between Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 in the last year and a half,” Dodd just after NASA lost the connection with Voyager 2 (contact was restored on August 4, 2023). “But with Voyager 2, what happened [in late July] is we were basically updating it's pointing so that we continue to point at the Earth. About every two weeks, we do sort of a fine maneuver to keep it pointed at the Earth. We very unfortunately grabbed an early version of that command instead of the final version, and the early version had an incorrect parameters in it and it sent us more off Earth-point instead of more on Earth-point. And that's basically what happened.”The Voyager team were able to bombard the area of the sky where Voyager 2 was with the correct signal using the Deep Space Network facility in Canberra, Australia, to get it properly reorientated, but if that sounds like a bit of a shoestring operation, well, welcome to Voyager, a nearly half-century-old space program decades past its expiration date.The Grand Tour that almost wasn’tThe Voyager probes had a rather inauspicious start, all things considered.Originally planned as part of a 'Grand Tour' of the five outer planets (Pluto, then classified as a planet, was originally included) with as many as four probes, the scaled back Mariner Jupiter-Saturn mission that was ultimately approved, and would later become Voyager 1 and 2, was something of a cheat on the part of NASA JPL engineers and planners. Rather than design a probe that would make a fly-by of a single planet, they designed the craft and the mission so that additional fly-by would be technically possible—if approved later—and that the probes would be able to carry out the extended operations.The gamble paid off, and the successful fly-bys of the two largest gas giants, including spectacular first-of-their-kind, high-resolution photographs of the planets up close (relatively speaking, of course) as well as detailed images of Saturn’s rings, made it possible to extend the mission to Uranus and Neptune shortly thereafter. Voyager has been extending its termination date ever since.“You know, Voyager has always been a mission of the next three to five years,” Dodd said. “Okay, when we launched it was Jupiter and Saturn. We went five more years, Uranus; three more years, Neptune. We weren't approved for a 30-plus-year interstellar mission. In 1990, we got approved for three years and then three more years and three more years.”The data Voyager has provided us about the outer planets remains important to this day, and its photos of the worlds remain iconic. And while the Voyagers never got to visit Pluto (that distinction belongs to New Horizons), the two probes would go on to boldly go where no other space probes have gone before.Voyager’s post-tour missionAfter its initial tour of the four gas giants in our solar system, it really was a matter of how much farther and how much longer the two probes could be pushed, though no one imagined interstellar space as an objective.Once the Voyager probes made it past Uranus and Neptune, in the late 1980s, there was very little left to see out in space. So, in 1990, Voyager 1 turned its camera back towards Earth one last time, snapped the famous pale blue dot photo that inspired Carl Sagan’s famous monologue and then NASA turned off its cameras for good. It would be a recurring sacrifice as the probes’ dwindling power source meant that instruments would be gradually shut off in order to squeeze out one last bit of science from the two probes.“[NASA JPL Voyager Project Scientist] Linda Spilker had a lot of meetings with the principal investigators, which are the lead scientist for each of the instruments,” Dodd said of the decision-making process around which scientist’s instrument would get the ax as time went on. “Looking at the data, we're getting down and really finding a kind of a consensus point, agreeing about which, which data was most important to return from Voyager.”Still, this triage enabled the Voyager probes to do the downright unthinkable. Originally planned for five-years each, the probes have outlived their unofficial warranty nearly ten-fold and travelled farther than any human made object ever, with Voyager 1 reaching interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018.Now, humanity’s two furthest objects are soaring through the interstellar medium, sending back data that would otherwise be impossible to obtain, despite working with technology that is literally decades old.Voyager probes showing their ageArtist concept showing NASA’s Voyager spacecraft against a backdrop of stars.NASA/JPL-Caltech The impressive longevity of the Voyager probes is all the more incredible given their advanced age. Most of the technology in the two spacecraft was cutting-edge tech during the Apollo era.“If you think about the design age of the mission, the mission was launched in 1977,” Dodd said, “so most of the technology was early 1970s; including the memory and the flight software. Now we've updated flight software many, many times, but not too much in the last 20 or 30 years, just because it's so far away, it doesn't make sense to try make a lot of modifications to it."And while the Apollo Guidance Computer gets a lot of grief for its limited processing power and memory, it's genuinely one of the most incredible computers ever made, and the resilience of these early 1970s computers can be seen in the endurance of the Voyager probes.But while maintaining older technology is challenge, maintaining a team capable of doing so is an even bigger task. Many of the people who knew the ins and outs of the Voyager probes have either retired or are simply no longer with us. “If those people were 30 when the spacecraft launched, or 40 when the spacecraft launched, a 40-year-old [then] is now 85. They may or may not be alive, honestly, and the documentation isn't really there the way you would hope it would be.”Documenting technical changes or details about a sophisticated piece of equipment like a spacecraft, much like computer code today, is essential for those who come after you to follow along with what was done in the past to keep something like Voyager running. But if you don't even know if anyone is going to be working on your project in three years time, much less 40, keeping notes about software updates or quirks in the electronics is understandably lax.“So when you're in that kind of environment," Dodd said, "you don't necessarily document everything you've done on the mission for somebody to be able to use 20 years from now."It's just another challenge to maintaining these important scientific instruments, the only ones we have in interstellar space, and it's one that Dodd herself knows very well, having begun her NASA career with the Voyager team, only to return to head up the mission decades later.Even then, there is much about the Voyager probes that will always be beyond even Dodd's understanding, since the Voyager probes are like running a car with an engine you have no manual for, long after the original inventor has passed on, and with nothing really to go on but instinct, decades-old memories of driver's ed classes (if you're lucky) and whatever counts for a prayer in Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. And, with a 36-hour round trip light delay for instructions to be sent and confirmation from Voyager received, you're giving that car an instruction to turn on a foggy road at night and having to wait almost two days to even know if the car will attempt to turn as you asked.“I think that people probably don't understand or don't appreciate the difficult decisions you have to make when you're flying a mission that's so far away,” Dodd said. “And so you have to make a lot of decisions based on just your kind of your gut feel if we don't have the documentation, or we don't have the expertise—nobody really knows what the environment is like in interstellar space.”But still, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 keep sending back their data, revealing more about the interstellar medium than we could ever possibly know from Earth. Despite their age, quirks, and challenges, the Voyager probes are literally the definition of indispensable from an astronomer's point of view.The future of the Voyager probesGiven the importance of Voyager's mission now, long after its Grand Tour concluded, the consensus seems to be we're going to ride the Voyager probes into the great unknown until the wheels quite literally fall off, and even then, there's a chance the probes might skid just a little bit further than expected, providing invaluable data in the process.“What's important, especially now being in interstellar space, is how that interstellar space environment changes the further you get away from the heliopause,” Dodd said. “So how the magnetic field changes and rotates, the different strength of that, same with charged particles, how they change the plasma density. So the further out you get the spacecraft that much the better record you're going to have of how interstellar space interacts with our heliosphere, our bubble of protection from the sun. So the science is actually super important.“And I think what drives us is the science. We don't want to do anything that would harm the science. But in some senses, we have to prioritize the science in the sense we might want to wait before we do something, but we don't know. We're not able to predict when Voyager's last breath will be." HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 9 examples of when AI went haywireUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problems10 rockets that took SpaceX from Falcon to StarshipImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future? Job Board