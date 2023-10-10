The Voyager probes are showing their age — and their perseverance

The Voyager probes are farther out than anything else we have ever sent to space, but they are still working.

Originally planned for five-years each, the probes have outlived their unofficial warranty nearly ten-fold and travelled farther than any human made object ever.

While some of their instruments have been turned off to conserve power, they are still gathering data.

In late July 2023, Voyager 2, one of the most distant human-made objects ever launched, was accidentally pivoted away from Earth, breaking the vital connection between controllers on the ground and humanity’s second most distant space probe, just after its twin, Voyager 1. It was a tense couple of weeks for Suzanna Dodd, project manager for the Voyager program.

“We've actually had a few different sort of hiccups, I would call them, between Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 in the last year and a half,” Dodd just after NASA lost the connection with Voyager 2 (contact was restored on August 4, 2023).

“But with Voyager 2, what happened [in late July] is we were basically updating it's pointing so that we continue to point at the Earth. About every two weeks, we do sort of a fine maneuver to keep it pointed at the Earth. We very unfortunately grabbed an early version of that command instead of the final version, and the early version had an incorrect parameters in it and it sent us more off Earth-point instead of more on Earth-point. And that's basically what happened.”