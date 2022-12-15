A VR discovery could upend how developers create virtual worlds

Expectations influence our virtual reality

Western Neuroscientists have uncovered a remarkable phenomenon – reality found in virtual realms is more closely linked to our expectations rather than real visual information.

The research is part of a special edition based on a workshop on 'New Approaches to 3D Vision' by the Royal Society, which included debates regarding virtual reality's promises and limitations.

This study points toward the challenges of online shopping. Online shoppers may often be disappointed when their purchases are not what they expected, such as finding that an attractive sweater bought over the internet was made for dolls and not adults!

Shopping online can be tricky – compared with store-based experiences, customers are much less able to gauge item sizes accurately – mainly because they lack physical cues that inform visual understanding. With few other reference points available while browsing through a catalog of products virtually, shoppers rely on past experience and assume bulky sweaters fit similarly to those worn by people rather than dolls!

Does virtual reality perceive size as accurately as in the real world?

The burgeoning world of virtual reality has presented the possibility for exciting applications such as online shopping. Still, researchers wanted to investigate whether size perception in VR would be comparable or inferior to that experienced when physically viewing an object.