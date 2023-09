The research on early human migration is complex because it unfolded in multiple waves over time rather than as a single event. It's difficult to pinpoint the exact route our ancestors took when they left Africa to settle in other parts of the world.

The timings and paths of these migrations are subjects of continuous research and debated by anthropologists and geneticists.

A new study sought to weigh in on one of the long-standing debates about the climatic conditions that early humans experienced during their migration into Europe and Asia some 40,000 to 50,000 years ago.

“It’s an Ice Age mystery that’s been debated for decades among anthropologists,” mentioned the official release.