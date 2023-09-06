Warner Music signs a record deal with first AI pop singer

Instagram influencer Noonoouri never ages, never gets tired and never sleeps. She also doesn’t eat anything and can grow a pack of abdominal muscles on a whim. She also only exists as a digital entity on the internet.

And she’s just released her debut single, ' Dominoes’, after signing a record deal with Warner Music Central Europe. Noonoouri is a first-of-its-kind digital influencer to secure a major record deal.

She has a full face with unbelievably wide eyes and a tiny nose - trademarks of conventional and unattainable beauty standards. According to her profile on Virtual Humans, she's vegan, advocates for sustainable fashion, and doesn’t wear furs when campaigning for a fashion brand.