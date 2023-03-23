Study finds wastewater disposal from oil activity triggered major earthquake in Canada

Now, an earthquake, as we know it, is a natural tectonic event. But in an unexpected revelation, Stanford geophysicists have blamed oil industry activity, the disposal of wastewater deep underground to be specific, as the cause of the earthquake and said that it most likely triggered the tremor.

Formerly, researchers have linked earthquakes to fracking and wastewater disposal in parts of Alberta and British Columbia. However, the new study, published March 23 in Geophysical Research Letters, is the first to link "such a large earthquake to human activities this far away from the mountain range, in a region where industry centers on exploiting oil sands rather than fracking for natural gas," a press release said.

Solid evidence of a man-made earthquake

"Earthquakes of similar magnitude to the Peace River event could be damaging, even deadly, if they happened in more populated areas," study lead author Ryan Schultz, who recently completed his Ph.D. in geophysics at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, said in a statement.

"The Peace River earthquake caught our interest because it occurred in an unusual place," said co-author William Ellsworth, a research professor of geophysics and co-director of the Stanford Center for Induced and Triggered Seismicity. "Multiple lines of compelling evidence point to this quake as being man-made."