Check out this footage of NASA's SWOT satellite unfolding itself in orbit

After completing that critical phase, the satellite could then unfold its substantial mast and antenna panels. The program uses telemetry data to track and control the satellite. It also put four commercial cameras on the spacecraft to record what's happening.

The deployment of the solar arrays took around ten minutes, NASA reports.

The antennas were successfully deployed over four days on December 22, 2022. Two cameras pointed at the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) antennas caught the mast extending from the spacecraft and locking into place.

Still, they could not capture the antennas fully deployed (a milestone the team confirmed with telemetry data).

The SWOT satellite wants to map Earth's water at a level of detail that has never been done before. This will help people deal with climate change and share data to help communities openly manage valuable resources.

The KaRIn instrument's two antennas are located at either end of the mast, 33 feet (ten meters) apart. KaRIn will look at eddies, currents, and other small ocean parts less than 13 miles (20 km) wide.