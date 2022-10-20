Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA

Images taken in all directions

Every six months, NEOWISE undertakes a trip halfway around the Sun, taking images in all directions. Astronomers have now stitched together those images to produce an “all-sky” map showing the location and brightness of hundreds of millions of objects and revealing changes that span a decade.

Each map on its own provides plenty of data for astronomers, but when viewed in sequence as a time-lapse, they serve as an even stronger resource for trying to better understand the universe by comparing changes in the maps.

“If you go outside and look at the night sky, it might seem like nothing ever changes, but that’s not the case,” said Amy Mainzer, principal investigator for NEOWISE at the University of Arizona in Tucson. “Stars are flaring and exploding. Asteroids are whizzing by. Black holes are tearing stars apart. The universe is a really busy, active place.”

In its inception, NEOWISE was tasked with retrieving asteroid detections and characteristics from WISE (an observatory launched in 2009). The tool made use of cryogenically cooled detectors that made them sensitive to infrared light.

Infrared light is radiated by many cosmic objects but is not visible to the human eye. The WISE mission saw its lifespan end in 2011 when its onboard coolant ran out. However, its spacecraft and some of its infrared detectors were still functional.

Never wanting to let some good instruments go to waste, in 2013, NASA repurposed WISE to track asteroids and other near-Earth objects and that’s how NEOWISE was born.