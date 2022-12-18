The water you drink is 4.5 billion years old, scientists reveal

The oxygen in the cloud then came into contact with a dust grain. It froze and adhered to the surface.

This led to the lighter hydrogen molecules in the cloud hopping around on the frozen dust grains until they encountered oxygen.

Through this interaction, water ice was then formed. But that's just the first step called the cold phase.

Gravity then began to work its magic on the ice, and matter began to clump in the center. As more mass fell into the center of the cloud, a protostar was born.

Gravity turned to heat, and the gas and dust in the cloud reached 100 Kelvin (-280 Fahrenheit).

Water is now abundant on Earth. stockstudioX/iStock

Ice water is now vapor.

This triggered sublimation transforming the ice into water vapor. This was phase two: the protostar phase.

There was plenty of water at this stage but it was all vapor. Then came step three.

In this stage, we saw the introduction of a protoplanetary disk that carried within it everything that would eventually become the solar system's planets.

At this stage, the water ice that formed in step one and was transformed into gas in step two goes back to being ice in the coldest reaches of the protoplanetary disk. Dust grains are once again covered in an icy mantle.