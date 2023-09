Carbon-based molecules have been discovered in the atmosphere of a possibly ocean-bearing exoplanet by the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The exoplanet K2-18b is found in the habitable zone of the red dwarf star K2-18, around 120 light-years distant from Earth in the constellation Leo.

As per NASA's press release, this exoplanet is approximately 8.6 times the mass of Earth, categorizing it as a type of sub-Neptune — falling between the sizes of Earth and Neptune.

K2-18b, discovered in 2015, has continuously captivated the curiosity of astronomers due to its distinctiveness from any celestial body within our solar system and beyond.