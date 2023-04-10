Water at record-breaking levels along Southeast and Gulf Coasts in US

“These rapid rates are unprecedented over at least the 20th century and they have been three times higher than the global average over the same period,” says Sönke Dangendorf, lead author and the David and Jane Flowerree Assistant Professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane.

Satellite measurements since 1900

The authors identified the specific causes of the acceleration by analyzing field and satellite measurements going back to 1900.

“We systematically investigated the different causes, such as vertical land motion, ice-mass loss, and air pressure, but none of them could sufficiently explain the recent rate,” said Noah Hendricks, co-author and undergraduate student in Dangendorf’s team at his former institution, Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Instead, we found that the acceleration is a widespread signal that extends from the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico up to Cape Hatteras in North Carolina and into the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Seas, which is indicative of changes in the ocean’s density and circulation.”

This entire region, known as the Subtropical Gyre, has been growing over the last 12 years primarily as a result of altered wind patterns and ongoing warming. Sea levels rise as a result of the requirement for additional space created by warmer water masses.

According to the researchers, the recent acceleration resulted from the unfortunate coincidence of signals related to human-caused climate change and a high in weather-related variability that lasted for several years. They concluded that in the upcoming decades, the rates would probably return to the more reasonable range suggested by climate models.