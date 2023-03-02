Ukraine's water supplies are in dire shape from the war's damage

The authors looked at how the military actions affected freshwater resources and infrastructure during the first three months of the conflict. They looked at the nature of the effects, the kinds of pressures on the water sector, and the harmful effects on the availability and quality of freshwater resources for the civilian population.

The results show that many water infrastructures, such as dams at reservoirs, water supply and treatment systems, and subsurface mines, have been impacted by or are at risk from military actions. The continuation of the conflict will have multiple negative sustainability implications in Ukraine and on a global scale, hampering the achievement of clean water and sanitation, conservation and sustainable use of water resources, energy security, and food security.

The authors looked at 64 reports of effects on the water sector and found 49 that could be true and 15 that could be false.

Damaged water pipes found in study. Oleksandra Shumilova et al.

According to these reports, water transfer had pretty much stopped, military actions had polluted surface water, dams were broken, mines overflowed, bacterial pollution was common, and water and sewage treatment facilities were almost not working. In addition, flooding, dangers linked to nuclear power plants, and periodic flooding of underground mines were all named as possible threats.

The authors checked data from Ukrainian, Russian, and international government and media sources to ensure the information wasn't skewed.

From February 18, 2022, to May 30, 2022, the first three months of the armed conflict, they collected data on how it affected water resources and infrastructure. Although the match started on February 24, 2022, they included information from one week before due to massive attacks on water infrastructure in the eastern part of Ukraine during this period.