Trending
DART spacecraft
Tesla gigafactory Mexico
Tiangong space station
ChatGPT API
Human impact on Environment
History of Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

Ukraine's water supplies are in dire shape from the war's damage

A new study has conducted a limited, but wide-ranging study of the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on water supplies.
Christopher McFadden
| Mar 02, 2023 11:00 AM EST
Created: Mar 02, 2023 11:00 AM EST
science
A transformer mounted on the pillars above the floodwater level, Kyiv, Ukraine.
A transformer mounted on the pillars above the floodwater level, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Getty Images 

A group of scientists has conducted what might be the most accurate study yet of how war affects the environment. They looked at how the war has affected Ukraine's water resources. Scientists from Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, and the United States made up the international team. Not surprisingly, the team's findings are pretty shocking.

The authors looked at how the military actions affected freshwater resources and infrastructure during the first three months of the conflict. They looked at the nature of the effects, the kinds of pressures on the water sector, and the harmful effects on the availability and quality of freshwater resources for the civilian population.

The results show that many water infrastructures, such as dams at reservoirs, water supply and treatment systems, and subsurface mines, have been impacted by or are at risk from military actions. The continuation of the conflict will have multiple negative sustainability implications in Ukraine and on a global scale, hampering the achievement of clean water and sanitation, conservation and sustainable use of water resources, energy security, and food security.

The authors looked at 64 reports of effects on the water sector and found 49 that could be true and 15 that could be false.

Ukraine's water supplies are in dire shape from the war's damage
Damaged water pipes found in study.

Oleksandra Shumilova et al. 

According to these reports, water transfer had pretty much stopped, military actions had polluted surface water, dams were broken, mines overflowed, bacterial pollution was common, and water and sewage treatment facilities were almost not working. In addition, flooding, dangers linked to nuclear power plants, and periodic flooding of underground mines were all named as possible threats.

The authors checked data from Ukrainian, Russian, and international government and media sources to ensure the information wasn't skewed.

From February 18, 2022, to May 30, 2022, the first three months of the armed conflict, they collected data on how it affected water resources and infrastructure. Although the match started on February 24, 2022, they included information from one week before due to massive attacks on water infrastructure in the eastern part of Ukraine during this period.

Most Popular

While their results are worrying, the authors know that the data they collected might not be complete because armed conflicts are complex. Still, they tried to get as much information as possible and organize it in a way that would be useful.

You can view the study for yourself in the journal Nature.

Study abstract:

"The armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia that began in late February 2022 has far-reaching environmental consequences, especially regarding water resources and management. Here we analyzed the multifaceted impacts of the military actions on freshwater resources and water infrastructure during the first three months of the conflict. We identified the nature of the impacts, the kind of pressures imposed on the water sector and the negative consequences for the availability and quality of freshwater resources for the civilian population. Our results showed that many water infrastructures such as dams at reservoirs, water supply and treatment systems and subsurface mines have been impacted or are at risk from military actions. Continuation of the conflict will have multiple negative sustainability implications not only in Ukraine but also on a global scale, hampering achievement of clean water and sanitation, conservation and sustainable use of water resources, and energy and food security."

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event

Researchers have proven that dinosaurs had insulation to keep them warm. That explains how they survived many mass-extinction events

Grant Currin | 8/4/2022
Launched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries
sciencepremiumLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries
Sade Agard| 1/28/2023
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
sciencepremiumInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
Grant Currin| 8/7/2022
More Stories
science
Strange shift beneath Antarctic glacier may reflect Jupiter's icy moon
Sade Agard| 3/2/2023
science
Venice's famed canals run dry as city grapples with climate change
Sejal Sharma| 3/2/2023
science
Astronaut tweets 'absolutely unreal' images of an Aurora from space
Kavita Verma| 3/2/2023