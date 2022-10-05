New study shows wax worm saliva could be the key to breaking down plastics

After the polyethylene is exposed to this enzyme, breakdown products are produced. The Ceres enzyme also oxidizes the polymer but does not leave any traces, indicating that the two enzymes affect polyethylene in distinct ways.

The mechanisms by which these enzymes degrade plastic are unknown, and more research combining insect biology and biotechnology is needed.

The Röchling Foundation (Germany) contributed to the study, which was conducted in collaboration with the CIB's Federica Bertocchini, Ernesto Arias, and Mara Montoya groups, as well as the Institut de Biologia Molecular de Barcelona, the University of Burgos, Sequentia Biotech SL, the University of Basilicata, and the University of Cantabria.

About CSIC

In order to advance knowledge and promote economic, social, and cultural development, the Spanish National Research Council's mission is to promote, coordinate, develop, and disseminate scientific and technological multidisciplinary research. It also aims to train researchers and offer advice to both public and private organizations in these areas.

Abstract:

Plastic degradation by biological systems with re-utilization of the by-products could be a future solution to the global threat of plastic waste accumulation. Here, we report that the saliva of Galleria mellonella larvae (wax worms) is capable of oxidizing and depolymerizing polyethylene (PE), one of the most produced and sturdy polyolefin-derived plastics. This effect is achieved after a few hours of exposure at room temperature under physiological conditions (neutral pH). The wax worm saliva can overcome the bottleneck step in PE biodegradation, namely the initial oxidation step. Within the saliva, we identify two enzymes belonging to the phenol oxidase family that can reproduce the same effect. To the best of our knowledge, these enzymes are the first animal enzymes with this capability, opening the way to potential solutions for plastic waste management through bio-recycling/up-cycling.