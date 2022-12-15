How much of the ocean has been explored? Surprisingly little

Better yet, we have even successfully located some of their mysterious underwater structures, such as the 7-mile-deep Mariana Trench, Earth's deepest locality, and the Bermuda triangle. And let's remember the discoveries of whole submerged cities, such as the 5000-year-old Palvopetri in Greece, which may have been submerged around 1,000 BC.

Still, despite our best efforts, the scale of the oceans and what lies within them continues to be somewhat incomprehensible. In truth, we might already be more familiar with the universe than our oceans; "We have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do of the bottom of the ocean," said NASA's oceanographer Dr. Gene Feldman.

In this article, Interesting Engineering (IE) explains just how much of the oceans we have explored.

How many oceans are there?

Map of the five major oceans on Earth Pinpin/Wikimedia Commons

Our Earth is unique in the solar system. Its optimal distance from the Sun and the predominance of liquid on its surface and atmosphere contribute to this.

Over 70 percent of the Earth's surface lies below a large saltwater body- the global ocean. However, scientists have categorically divided the body of water into four major oceans; the Great Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, and Arctic. And as of recently, there is now a fifth!

On June 8, 2021, National Geographic, which has been making maps since 1915, recognized a fifth ocean called the Southern Ocean, which encircles Antarctica.

All oceans collectively contain an estimated 97 percent of the world's water.

How much of the ocean has been explored?

Underwater tube worm leventalbas/iStock

Despite modern technologies, only 5 percent of the oceans have been explored. As such, the remaining 95 percent remains untouched, unseen, and undiscovered to date.

Marine life

Regarding marine species, scientists have yet to discover how many exist in the oceans. Currently, around 226,000 ocean species are known. Some believe many ocean species are declining due to marine ecosystems suffering from rising sea temperatures, pollution, and other issues.

That said, scientists are always finding new living species, and it is estimated that a few hundred thousand to a few million more species are yet to be discovered.

Better yet, over the last decades, oceans have been an incredible source of information about the evolution of the animal kingdom. From the largest shark to ever live - the prehistoric megalodon - to the modern tubeworms of the extreme, deep-sea environment, ocean exploration has revealed that life on Earth has changed remarkably since it first began evolving.