We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why

The new study serves as a warning for our civilization and paints a picture of a universe that has been home to many civilizations, precious few of which, if any, have lasted long enough to become interplanetary species.

Does climate change solve the Fermi Paradox?

The 'Great Filter' theory serves as a timely warning for our society, as it shows an outside perspective on how entire civilizations may have slowly created the conditions leading to their own demise.

The Great Filter theory is also a possible answer to the Fermi Paradox, which states that intelligent alien life should be abundant and detectable, given the fact that there are billions of planets located within the habitable zones of their solar systems in our galaxy alone.

The paper states that "evidence of life should exist in abundance in our galaxy alone, and yet in practice, we’ve produced no clear affirmation of anything beyond our own planet. So, where is everybody?"

"We postulate that an existential disaster may lay in wait as our society advances exponentially towards space exploration, acting as the Great Filter: a phenomenon that wipes out civilizations before they can encounter each other, which may explain the cosmic silence."

The new study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that humanity will have to raise its self-awareness levels to overcome the climate crisis. "The key to humanity successfully traversing such a universal filter is... identifying those attributes in ourselves and neutralizing them in advance," the study's authors explain.