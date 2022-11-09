Don't worry, we'll never run out of oil

Estimates vary, but if our current consumption continues apace, we may well see a time in the near future when it is completely exhausted. But, are such claims true? Have we reached what is commonly referred to as "peak oil?".

Or, perhaps, just perhaps, we are looking at the problem from the wrong angle?

But, before we get into the weeds about the future of oil, let's spend a little time discussing the nature of a "finite" resource.

Are natural resources actually finite?

Humans like to build stuff. We've been doing it for as long as our species has existed, and will continue to do so into the distant future.

Making stuff needs materials, and depending on what we are making, and how much of it, this can consume large amounts of that raw resource(s). For any product you can think of, somewhere in its supply chain raw materials have been extracted at some point and "used up" in the final product.

As more and more stuff is made over time, it would seem logical that there must be a point when the supply of any material is used up? But is this actually true?

How you think about this might, ultimately, all come down to whether you are a pessimist or an optimist at heart. The former will adamantly believe that because there is only a limited amount of stuff humans could ever get our hands-on (like the entire mass of the Earth, say), then resources must, by definition, be limited. This is especially true if our consumption of a material exceeds the rate of its replenishment. It is this fact that basically determines if a resource is considered "renewable" or not.

The more optimistic at heart, however, realize that there is a big universe out there full of all the potential sources of stuff we could ever need. If we ever did run out of something like copper on Earth, we could, with enough effort, "pop-out" to space and get some from another planet or asteroid.

Of course, this "space stuff" is also by definition limited, but it is such an enormous quantity that it is, effectively, infinite. All we need to do is go out there and get it. Until such time as we can do this, however, we will need to make do with what we have here on Earth. Thankfully, we humans have a great knack for getting better at doing things over time.

When required of us, we have managed to find ways to use stuff more efficiently, find alternatives that are just as good, or, indeed, develop ways to recycle or recover stuff from other stuff if needed. We have also found ways to use materials for entirely different purposes from what we are used to using something for.

Take gold, for example. For most of the time that humans have been able to extract and refine it, gold has mostly been used as jewelry or as a means of exchange. With the advent of the electronics age, however, gold was found to also be a fantastic electrical conductor.

While this does, obviously, increase the relative consumption of the metal, humans have found ways to use it more sparingly over time, or use alternatives instead. We have even found new sources for this precious metal once thought impossible — "fool's gold".

Not only that, but we have also devised ways to recover gold from old used electronics. So, while gold, as a resource, is being "used up", in one sense, it is not being destroyed, per se.

The black upwards curves in the rock are coal seams. Source: Source: fireballsedai/Flickr

It is simply being "stored" in the stuff we make it from. Theoretically, we could recover it all in the future if we wanted to.

So, for all intents and purposes, gold is effectively in infinite supply, albeit rare. The same is probably true for things like crude oil too.

In reality, what people mean when they say a resource is "running out" is that it will become more expensive or take more energy to remove and process than it is worth — or that so little can be extracted that it is not worth the effort — not that it will literally be gone never to be seen again. This is also true of crude oil.

Unless its products are combusted, crude oil can be "stored" in the form of things like plastic and plastic bags. In a future where crude oil becomes restrictively expensive to extract, could we see a future where landfills become a source of hydrocarbons for fuel?

Amazingly, this is not pure science fiction. Some researchers are already working on ways to convert plastic bags back into oil. If ever made economically viable, our tendency to bury our old trash could, perhaps, be thought of as a way of "saving" potential fuel for the future.

A fascinating thought.

But what about gold in space probes, satellites, etc? While Earth-derived material is "lost" in a sense when fired off into space in the form of probes, even the stuff on those could be recovered in the future if we put our minds to it.

On the subject of chucking stuff into space, some new innovations, like kinetic launchers, are currently being developed. If successful, this could "ease" the pressure on raw materials needed to make rockets.

The main thing to understand is that resources are only really as limited as our imagination. After all, mass (and energy) can neither be created nor destroyed, only converted. Even processes like nuclear fission, or indeed fusion, could, theoretically, be reversed, although it would take a lot of energy to do so.

So long as the investment of energy, and effort, is deemed profitable in some way, of course. There would be little point in consuming more energy in creating a potential fuel if were to not get as much of it. You need to get a return on your investment.

But there is even more to it than that. Even the mass of our planet is not constant either. It actually changes daily.

But, how and why?

Earth, and other planets, act like giant kinds of vacuum cleaners as they travel around the cosmos. Asteroids, space dust, and the odd comet all get "eaten" by Earth over time.

According to some estimates, Earth's mass increases by around 43 tonnes every single day. Great news right?

But wait, it is a little more complicated than that. The Earth also losses mass over time too — mostly from its "leaky" atmosphere. The Earth's enormous mass does a great job of keeping a thin veil of gas around its crust, but it is not perfect.

Could plastic bags be a source of fuel in the future? Source: Kate Ter Haar/Flickr

Lighter elements like hydrogen, helium, and oxygen are continually escaping into space. This is compounded by the constant "ripping" away of gases from the Earth thanks to phenomena like the solar winds. As a consequence, Earth loses up to several hundred tonnes of mass every day — a net loss.