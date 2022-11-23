James Webb uncovers the mysteries of an alien world's atmosphere 700 light-years away

However, the new observations from James Webb reveal the makeup of the exoplanet's atmosphere like never before and reveal further details of active chemistry and clouds.

Investigating an alien world

James Webb's state-of-the-art instruments were trained on the atmosphere of WASP-39b, a "hot Saturn" planet orbiting a star roughly 700 light-years away. The investigation shows off the $10 billion space observatory's capacity for investigating alien worlds and suggests that many more exciting findings are to come over the next decade or so of its scientific operations.

"We are going to be able to see the big picture of exoplanet atmospheres," Laura Flagg, a researcher at Cornell University and a member of the international team working on the investigation, said in NASA's post. "It is incredibly exciting to know that everything is going to be rewritten. That is one of the best parts of being a scientist."

The discoveries are detailed in five new scientific papers, two of which are still under review. One of these papers outlines the world-first detection of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in an exoplanet atmosphere. The SO2 molecules are produced by chemical reactions triggered by high-energy light from the planet's host star in a similar fashion to the ozone layer on Earth.

"We observed the exoplanet with multiple instruments that, together, provide a broad swath of the infrared spectrum and a panoply of chemical fingerprints inaccessible until [this mission],” said Natalie Batalha, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who contributed to and helped coordinate the new research. “Data like these are a game changer."