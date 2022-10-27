Webb highlights exciting details in latest image of a very distant galaxy

The gravitational lensing of the massive galaxy cluster MACS0647 has lensed into three images — JD1, JD2, and JD3 — that are magnified by factors of eight, five, and two. In the image below from Webb’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument, blue was assigned to wavelengths of 1.15 and 1.5 microns (F115W, F150W), green to wavelengths of 2.0 and 2.77 microns (F200W, F277W) and red to wavelengths of 3.65 and 4.44 microns (F365W, F444W).

The study has not been peer-reviewed yet and is in the early stages of discussion.

The massive gravity of galaxy cluster MACS0647 acts as a cosmic lens to bend and magnify light from the more distant MACS0647-JD system. It also triply lensed the JD system, causing its image to appear in three separate locations. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Tiger Hsiao, Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Two galaxies or two clumps of stars in a galaxy?

Though the galaxy MACS0647-JD was discovered 10 years ago with the Hubble Space Telescope, the latter limited it to a small red dot. "Now we look with Webb, and we’re able to resolve TWO objects! We’re actively discussing whether these are two galaxies or two clumps of stars within a galaxy. We don’t know, but these are the questions that Webb is designed to help us answer," said Dan Coe of AURA/STScI for the European Space Agency and the Johns Hopkins University, in a conversation with NASA.

According to NASA, the galaxy is a window to a time when the universe was only three percent of its age of 13.7 billion years, back in 2012. At the time, it was observed 420 million years after the Big Bang.