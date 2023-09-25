Webb examines birth of first galaxies in the early universe

Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study the universe's epoch when the first galaxies began to form soon after the Big Bang.

The observations have provided new insights into the presence of heavy elements in the earliest stages of galaxy formation.

“Throughout most of the history of the universe, galaxies seemingly tend to follow a tight relation between how many stars they have formed, and how many heavy elements they have formed,” mentioned the University of Copenhagen's official release.

However, the new study indicates that this relation doesn't apply to the very first galaxies. These findings imply that the early galaxies were still in the midst of their formation and lacked adequate time and stellar resources to generate significant quantities of heavy elements.