Webb examines birth of first galaxies in the early universe

Webb examines birth of first galaxies in the early universeThe observations have provided new insights into the presence of heavy elements in the earliest stages of galaxy formation. Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 25, 2023 03:57 AM ESTCreated: Sep 25, 2023 03:57 AM ESTscienceA look through time with the James Webb Space Telescope.ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Martel. Astronomers have used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study the universe's epoch when the first galaxies began to form soon after the Big Bang. The observations have provided new insights into the presence of heavy elements in the earliest stages of galaxy formation. “Throughout most of the history of the universe, galaxies seemingly tend to follow a tight relation between how many stars they have formed, and how many heavy elements they have formed,” mentioned the University of Copenhagen's official release. However, the new study indicates that this relation doesn't apply to the very first galaxies. These findings imply that the early galaxies were still in the midst of their formation and lacked adequate time and stellar resources to generate significant quantities of heavy elements. See Also Related ALMA and Webb study universe's farthest galaxy protocluster Webb validates Hubble's universe expansion rate measurements Webb telescope spots star spewing bright supersonic jets Stars generate and synthesize elements in their core through nuclear fusion. Shortly after the Big Bang, hydrogen and helium were the only light elements present were hydrogen and helium, with traces of other elements in the early universe.Over the next millions of years, massive stars formed from primordial gases and went through their long stellar lifecycle. In the cores of stars, nuclear fusion reactions began to convert lighter elements into heavier ones. The most massive stars eventually explode as supernovae at the end of their lives, ejecting heavier elements. This contributed to forming a new generation of stars in the galaxies, which were richer in heavier elements. As a result, all of the heavier elements, such as carbon, oxygen, and iron, were produced later by stars. Webb peered back into timeScientists have long postulated that the early universe consisted of these lighter elements, but it wasn't easy to ascertain. However, with the arrival of Webb, scientists can peek back into the universe. This high-tech space observatory was explicitly built to examine the universe in infrared wavelengths, allowing it to see further into space and time.“Until recently, it has been near-impossible to study how the first galaxies are formed in the early Universe, since we simply haven’t had the adequate instrumentation. This has now changed completely with the launch of James Webb,” said Kasper Elm Heintz, leader of the study and assistant professor at the Cosmic Dawn Center, in an official release. Four times less heavier elementsUntil now, scientists considered that the larger the galaxy, the heavier the elements. However, the latest observations change this assumption. “When we analyzed the light from 16 of these first galaxies, we saw that they had significantly less heavy elements, compared to what you’d expect from their stellar masses and the amount of new stars they produced,” said Kasper Elm Heintz.It was determined that these early galaxies have “four times less amounts of heavy elements” than those that formed in the much later years of the universe. As a result, the findings contradict existing notions that galaxies typically retain a state of equilibrium throughout most of the universe's history.The results were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.Study abstract:The evolution of galaxies throughout the last 12 Gyr of cosmic time has followed a single, universal relation that connects star-formation rates (SFRs), stellar masses (M⋆) and chemical abundances. Deviation from this fundamental scaling relation would imply a drastic change in the processes that regulate galaxy evolution. Observations have suggested the possibility that this relation may be broken in the very early Universe. However, until recently, chemical abundances of galaxies could be measured reliably only as far back as redshift z = 3.3. With the James Webb Space Telescope, we can now characterize the SFR, M⋆ and chemical abundances of galaxies during the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang, at redshifts z = 7–10. We show that galaxies at this epoch follow unique SFR–M⋆–main-sequence and mass–metallicity scaling relations, but their chemical abundance is one-fourth of that expected from the fundamental–metallicity relation of later galaxies. These findings suggest that galaxies at this time are still intimately connected with the intergalactic medium and subject to continuous infall of pristine gas, which effectively dilutes their metal abundances. 