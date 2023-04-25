Webb observes galaxies interacting to form huge cluster about 13 billion light-years from Earth

Astronomers have been able to peer back into the early years of the universe since the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Now, this powerful space observatory has been able to observe the early stages of seven galaxies interacting to form a protocluster. A protocluster is defined, as where galaxies are gradually approaching each other to form an enormous cluster.

​​This is said to be one of the farthest-located clusters of galaxies that astronomers have observed and confirmed to date.

Teamwork of Hubble and Webb

Initially, these seven galaxies were spotted using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and appeared to be aligned in the same direction. Hubble, on the other hand, was unable to determine the distance between each galaxy.

The team then used the Webb telescope to confirm that these galaxies are indeed located at the same distance. Webb determined the distance between protocluster galaxies that existed during the initial years of the universe, just 650 million years after the Big Bang.

According to the press statement, these galaxies would have already merged by now, resulting in the formation of one of the largest and oldest known galaxy clusters in the universe. The cluster is likely to be more than 100 times more massive as compared to the Milky Way galaxy.

Scientists highlight that these early stage development of galaxy clusters are rare to spot. Additionally, these seven galaxies may have been among the first formed galaxies in the universe's early years.