The advanced James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided the latest weather report of the gas giant Saturn.

This huge outer planet goes through seasonal cycles, much like Earth, due to its axial tilt. However, its seasons are significantly longer because Saturn orbits the Sun in nearly 29.5 Earth years. As a result, one season lasts approximately 7.5 Earth years.

The University of Leicester scientists reviewed Webb's data and discovered new insights regarding Saturn's changing seasons.

The atmospheric observations by Webb's advanced instrument

Webb's MIRI instrument acquired infrared data and images of the ringed planet's atmosphere. This led to the measurement of various atmospheric parameters, including temperatures, gaseous abundances, and the existence of clouds at multiple altitudes.