The James Webb Space Telescope continues to prove its mettle. In yet another fascinating discovery, the space observatory has identified the most distant, faint galaxy, called JD1, recorded to date.

JD1 is seen here as it was 13.3 billion years ago when the universe was only four percent of its current age. Thereby, identifying it is a notable discovery to understand the evolution of the universe in its early years — post the Big Bang.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) discovered the existence of this faintest galaxy. “Before the Webb telescope switched on, just a year ago, we could not even dream of confirming such a faint galaxy,” said Tommaso Treu, the second author of the new study, in a press release.