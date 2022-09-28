Webb Space Telescope images reveal complex structures in a spiral galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) used its Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) to capture the image.

What do we know about MIRI on the JWST?

The MIRI is the only instrument on the space telescope that can capture light in the range of 5-28 micrometer wavelength, while all the others work in the near-infrared spectrum. To do so, the instrument relies on specialized detectors that are kept at temperatures of -446oFahrenheit (-266oC), which is extremely close to the absolute zero that the laws of thermodynamics state we can reach.

This is not a significant achievement on the JWST since the rest of the instruments operate at temperatures 33oC higher than this. Nevertheless, the MIRI has a dedicated cooling system to ensure its detectors are maintained at the correct temperatures.

The ESA highlighted that capturing images in the mid-infrared wavelength was challenging on Earth since the atmosphere absorbs the wavelength while the heat emanating from the planet also complicates measurements.

Comparison with Hubble's images

Like other images taken by the JWST, the image of the spiral galaxy too is being compared to that captured by its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. Last month, Interesting Engineering reported images of yet another spiral galaxy, the M74 Phantom, which were also shared by the ESA.

It is important to note that Hubble's images look strikingly different from those of the JWST since the former was not equipped with sophisticated cooling systems for its mirrors and did not capture any images in the mid-infrared wavelength. So, the Webb Space Telescope can see what the Hubble could not.