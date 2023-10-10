Webb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first time

When looking for habitable worlds, experts underline the necessity of understanding the stars that exoplanets orbit.

One promising stellar system for gaining insights is TRAPPIST-1, a red dwarf star situated roughly 40 light-years away from Earth.

TRAPPIST-1 has long piqued the interest of scientists.

This star system is considered a “planetary gold mine” because it harbors seven planets that are similar in size to Earth. Notably, a minimum of three rocky planets within this system are positioned within the habitable zone, making them intriguing candidates in the hunt for worlds with Earth-like atmospheres.

“There are only a handful of stellar systems where we have the opportunity to look for these sorts of atmospheres. Each one of these planets is truly precious,” said Ward Howard, a NASA Sagan Fellow at the University of Colorado, Boulder, in an official release.