Webb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first time

Webb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first timeTRAPPIST-1 has long piqued the interest of scientists.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 10, 2023 07:05 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 07:05 AM ESTscienceArtist's depiction of the TRAPPIST-1 system.NASA/JPL-Caltech Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.When looking for habitable worlds, experts underline the necessity of understanding the stars that exoplanets orbit. One promising stellar system for gaining insights is TRAPPIST-1, a red dwarf star situated roughly 40 light-years away from Earth.TRAPPIST-1 has long piqued the interest of scientists.This star system is considered a “planetary gold mine” because it harbors seven planets that are similar in size to Earth. Notably, a minimum of three rocky planets within this system are positioned within the habitable zone, making them intriguing candidates in the hunt for worlds with Earth-like atmospheres.“There are only a handful of stellar systems where we have the opportunity to look for these sorts of atmospheres. Each one of these planets is truly precious,” said Ward Howard, a NASA Sagan Fellow at the University of Colorado, Boulder, in an official release. See Also Related Webb finds no atmosphere in potentially habitable TRAPPIST-1 Webb finds methane and carbon dioxide in a distant world Artist's depiction of what the surface of TRAPPIST-1 f, the fifth planet from the TRAPPIST-1 star, might look like.NASA/JPL-Caltech Howard and team have now used the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to examine this star. For the first time, they were able to detect four solar flares blasting from around the star TRAPPIST-1. Despite being slightly larger than Jupiter, this star releases massive flares numerous times daily that stretch into space. In comparison, our sun only produces flares of this magnitude once a month.Mathematical approach to get a glimpse of the planets in the systemThe study also proposes a strategy to obtain a glimpse of planets orbiting this star.It is usually challenging to image the distant worlds as they are obscured by the strong glare of their parent star. The study team notes, however, that this strategy is only "a partial solution."During a 27-hour observation, Webb witnessed numerous flares exploding from TRAPPIST-1. They then created a mathematical approach to separate the light released by these flares from the star's usual radiation, similar to how a smartphone photo is filtered to remove glare.This method could give out more “clearer images” of planets and their atmospheres.The authors highlight that evaluating solar flares is critical when studying the atmospheres’ of outer worlds. Neglecting to incorporate bursts in the observations may result in identifying molecules in the atmosphere that are not genuinely present or lead to incorrect evaluations of the atmospheric composition.This new study might help astrophysicists acquire more accurate and detailed data on the TRAPPIST-1 system's seven planets.“With TRAPPIST-1, we have a really great opportunity to see what an Earth-sized planet around a red dwarf would look like,” Howard said.This new work has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and is currently uploaded on the pre-print server. Study abstract:We present the first analysis of JWST near-infrared spectroscopy of stellar flares from TRAPPIST-1 during transits of rocky exoplanets. Four flares were observed from 0.6--2.8 μm with NIRISS and 0.6--3.5 μm with NIRSpec during transits of TRAPPIST-1b, f, and g. We discover Pα and Brβ line emission and characterize flare continuum at wavelengths from 1--3.5 μm for the first time. Observed lines include Hα, Pα-Pϵ, Brβ, He I λ0.7062μm, two Ca II infrared triplet (IRT) lines, and the He I IRT. We observe a reversed Paschen decrement from Pα-Pγ alongside changes in the light curve shapes of these lines. The continuum of all four flares is well-described by blackbody emission with an effective temperature below 5300 K, lower than temperatures typically observed at optical wavelengths. The 0.6--1 μm spectra were convolved with the TESS response, enabling us to measure the flare rate of TRAPPIST-1 in the TESS bandpass. We find flares of 1030 erg significant enough to impact transit spectra occur at a rate of 3.6+2.1−1.3 flare d−1, ∼10× higher than previous predictions from K2. We measure the amount of flare contamination at 2 μm for the TRAPPIST-1b and f transits to be 500±450 and 2100±400 ppm, respectively. We find up to 80% of flare contamination can be removed, with mitigation most effective from 1.0--2.4 μm. These results suggest transits affected by flares may still be useful for atmospheric characterization efforts. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 10 ancient civil engineering projects still in useNew developments in Alzheimer's treatments7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersGiorgio Rosa, the engineer who built his own islandA key trait makes humans different from other animalsRadiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISSMicrosoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthUS Army to start prototyping for electric recon vehicleGeneral Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood dronesNew study debunks myth about 1918 flu pandemic victims Job Board