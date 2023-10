The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered free-floating objects roughly the size of Jupiter that are surprisingly not bound to any host star.

Webb stumbled upon these enigmatic entities during its exploration of the closest star-forming area to Earth, known as the Orion Nebula or M42. This stellar nursery is located 1,350 light-years from Earth in the south of Orion’s belt.

These newly identified mystery objects have been named Jupiter Mass Binary Objects, or JuMBOs. These gaseous presences can be as small as approximately half the mass of Jupiter.

Moreover, these objects are too small to be classified as stars, but they challenge the traditional definition of planets because they do not orbit a central parent star. Thus perplexing scientists.