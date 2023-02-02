Webb Telescope released stunning image of an explicit spiral galaxy 

Formation of ‘the image’

The Webb Telescope contains a main mirror, multiple intricate mirrors, and other optical elements. These divert and focus the starlight collected by the main mirror to create a clear image of any distant object.

This particular image captured recently was a part of the commissioning process of the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph or NIRISS. Engineers and Astronomers were setting up the Webb instruments for some science observation when the NIRISS faced a glitch. The instrument experienced delayed communication on January 15 because of a run-in with a cosmic ray, leading to a time-out. Later, the team confirmed that NIRISS was back to full operations on January 30 after successfully completing test observations.

In this commissioning process, JWST was experimenting with a ‘parallel observation’ strategy test which would allow NIRISS and the NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) to examine two different targets simultaneously. While the NIRISS was observing a white dwarf called WD 1657+343, the NIRCam captured the stunning image of LEDA 2046648, which was released on January 31.

According to a statement by ESA, “Calibration images such as this one were critical to verify the telescope’s capabilities as it was prepared for science operations, and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

James Webb Space Telescope

JWST specializes in gathering information about the oldest galaxies in the universe. It helps astronomers gain insight into the evolution of different galaxies, their ages, and how they grew to become what we see today. It also probes their chemical composition to understand how heavy and complex elements formed while the galaxies evolved.