The Ring Nebula is a celestial marvel resides approximately 2,600 light years away from Earth.

Also known as Messier 57 (M57), it is noted to be one of the most beautiful and colorful objects in the constellation Lyra.

It is also a popular cosmic target among astrophotographers for a variety of reasons, primarily because its bright rings, constantly facing the Earth, remain visible throughout the summer due to its proximity to our planet.

Using the advanced James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have observed M57 in an entirely novel perspective.

From its position approximately one million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from Earth, Webb skillfully captured numerous close-up images of this celestial object with unparalleled and exquisite detail.