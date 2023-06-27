James Webb Space Telescope releases new raw images of Saturn and its moons

The advanced James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has spent hours capturing detailed images of the second-largest planet in our solar system: Saturn.

The raw photos have been published on the unofficial JWST Feed website but have not yet been processed or colored. JWST feeds include the "most extensive source of information" regarding the space observatory, including its observing schedule. According to the website, the feed is updated every few minutes.

The Webb’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument captured the ringed planet in all its grandeur. Studying these images may potentially lead to new findings concerning Saturn and its moon.