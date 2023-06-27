James Webb Space Telescope releases new raw images of Saturn and its moons

James Webb Space Telescope releases new raw images of Saturn and its moonsThe study of these images may potentially lead to new findings concerning Saturn and its moon. Mrigakshi Dixit| Jun 27, 2023 09:41 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 09:41 AM ESTscienceThe latest raw image released by JWST.JWST Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The advanced James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has spent hours capturing detailed images of the second-largest planet in our solar system: Saturn.The raw photos have been published on the unofficial JWST Feed website but have not yet been processed or colored. JWST feeds include the "most extensive source of information" regarding the space observatory, including its observing schedule. According to the website, the feed is updated every few minutes.The Webb’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument captured the ringed planet in all its grandeur. Studying these images may potentially lead to new findings concerning Saturn and its moon. See Also Related Astronomers find 62 new moons of Saturn, bringing the total to 145 James Webb telescope unveils enormous geyser erupting water into space from Saturn's moon NASA-led study unravels mystery of 'smooth terrains' on icy moons circling Jupiter and Saturn Images captured in different filters According to the Science Alert report, several photographs reveal the planet, its rings, and even its moons as obtained using various filters. In one of the main images, Saturn itself is almost black due to the application of the F323N filter. This filter rejects light that is longer than 3.3 microns and shorter than 3.2 microns, giving it a black appearance. However, against the blackness of space, the rings sparkle in infrared and near-infrared wavelengths. Because the rings reflect radiation so intensely, they dominate the view.The white specks in the photographs represent noise that will be eliminated in the final versions. Saturn's cloud bands.JWST One of the newly obtained photos shows Saturn's cloud bands using a short wavelength filter. The rings can also be seen glowing brilliantly in the middle.Another image showcases some of Saturn's moons as the planet moves to the corner. This image was captured using the F212N filter and includes background stars as well as cosmic ray bursts.Images requested by University of Leicester scientistsReportedly, the images of Saturn were commissioned by a team led by planetary scientist Leigh Fletcher of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. The team hopes to learn more about Saturn's moons and rings using images and data obtained by the NIRSpec.In their JWST proposal, Fletcher also requested photos of Saturn's moons and observations with the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). However, those have yet to arrive.The scientists believe that JWST’s instruments’ great sensitivity might assist in the discovery of new hidden moons around the planet. Recently, Jupiter surpassed Saturn in terms of the number of moons. Saturn presently has 145 moons, while Jupiter only has 95. These photographs are only a teaser; the JWST team has yet to release the processed images, which will provide a fascinating glimpse of Saturn like never before. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Missing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanDawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technologyPhone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years'What do we lose if the metaverse fails?China just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceResearchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaThis company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehicles Job Board