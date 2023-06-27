ENGINEERING JOBS

James Webb Space Telescope releases new raw images of Saturn and its moons

The study of these images may potentially lead to new findings concerning Saturn and its moon. 
The advanced James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has spent hours capturing detailed images of the second-largest planet in our solar system: Saturn.

The raw photos have been published on the unofficial JWST Feed website but have not yet been processed or colored. JWST feeds include the "most extensive source of information" regarding the space observatory, including its observing schedule. According to the website, the feed is updated every few minutes.

The Webb’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument captured the ringed planet in all its grandeur. Studying these images may potentially lead to new findings concerning Saturn and its moon.   

Images captured in different filters 

According to the Science Alert report, several photographs reveal the planet, its rings, and even its moons as obtained using various filters. 

In one of the main images, Saturn itself is almost black due to the application of the F323N filter. This filter rejects light that is longer than 3.3 microns and shorter than 3.2 microns, giving it a black appearance.  

However, against the blackness of space, the rings sparkle in infrared and near-infrared wavelengths. Because the rings reflect radiation so intensely, they dominate the view.

The white specks in the photographs represent noise that will be eliminated in the final versions. 

One of the newly obtained photos shows Saturn's cloud bands using a short wavelength filter. The rings can also be seen glowing brilliantly in the middle.

Another image showcases some of Saturn's moons as the planet moves to the corner. This image was captured using the F212N filter and includes background stars as well as cosmic ray bursts.

Images requested by University of Leicester scientists

Reportedly, the images of Saturn were commissioned by a team led by planetary scientist Leigh Fletcher of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. The team hopes to learn more about Saturn's moons and rings using images and data obtained by the NIRSpec.

In their JWST proposal, Fletcher also requested photos of Saturn's moons and observations with the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). However, those have yet to arrive.

The scientists believe that JWST’s instruments’ great sensitivity might assist in the discovery of new hidden moons around the planet. Recently, Jupiter surpassed Saturn in terms of the number of moons. Saturn presently has 145 moons, while Jupiter only has 95. 

These photographs are only a teaser; the JWST team has yet to release the processed images, which will provide a fascinating glimpse of Saturn like never before.

