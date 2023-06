Astronomers have managed to observe the host galaxies with quasars for the first time in the early universe — when it was only 10 percent of its present age.

A quasar is an incredibly bright object powered by an active supermassive black hole. It consumes stellar gas at a remarkably high rate, making its immediate surroundings glow so brightly that it outshines its own galaxy.

Since the discovery of quasars in the late 1950s, scientists have been attempting to examine their host galaxies. And astronomers have finally reached this milestone thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope's excellent sensitivity and long-range vision.