Right on the heels of detecting one of the faintest galaxies in the universe, the James Webb Space Telescope(JWST) has set yet another notable record.

The incredible telescope discovered the most distant cosmic compounds in a galaxy 12 billion light-years away from Earth. Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign conducted this observation.

The distant galaxy

SPT0418-47, one of the universe's first galaxies, was in the spotlight for this study. The galaxy is 12 billion light-years away from Earth, at a time when the universe was only 1.5 billion years old(less than 10 percent of its current age).

Prior to JWST, it was difficult to detect very distant galaxies that were obscured by dust. “Dust grains absorb and re-emit about half of the stellar radiation produced in the universe, making infrared light from distant objects extremely faint or undetectable through ground-based telescopes,” said professor Joaquin Vieira, in a press release.