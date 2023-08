The James Webb Space Telescope has released new detailed images of the iconic Ring Nebula in never-before-seen detail.

This planetary nebula's intricate structure and composition can be seen in the new compelling images obtained by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

The Ring Nebula was discovered in 1779 by astronomers Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix and Charles Messier. It is one of the most prominent and luminous objects in our night skies, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth.

There’s just one Ring Nebula to rule them all. Now Webb has turned its eye on this popular target, revealing the complexity of its structure in unprecedented detail — and the possibility that the dying star at its center has a companion: https://t.co/wfcaLkQNAe pic.twitter.com/aA3pMDQArY — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 21, 2023

“Planetary nebulae were once thought to be simple, round objects with a single dying star at the center. They were named for their fuzzy, planet-like appearance through small telescopes,” said Roger Wesson from Cardiff University in an official NASA release.