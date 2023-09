One of today’s biggest cosmological crises revolves around the expansion of the universe.

While the universe may seem static, the stars and galaxies are actually moving away from us, and scientists have struggled to precisely determine the rate of this expansion. This gives rise to the Hubble tension.

It is basically the discrepancy in the precise measurements of the Hubble constant (H0), which represents the current rate of universe expansion. This phenomenon is named after the American astronomer Edwin Hubble, who first demonstrated the expansion of the universe.

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), for the first time, has contributed to resolving the long-standing mystery surrounding Hubble tension.