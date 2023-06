The James Webb Telescope, a powerful space observatory, has peered into the atmosphere of the ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-18 b. And the telescope has revealed some exciting insights about this planet, which was discovered in 2009.

This exoplanet piqued the interest of astronomers due to close proximity to its star and Earth. It is only 400 light-years away and has an orbital period of less than a day. As a result, this world is an intriguing target for exoplanetary science.

The Université de Montréal obtained temperature data for this ultra-hot gas giant, which is ten times the size of Jupiter.

"JWST is giving us the sensitivity to make much more detailed maps of hot giant planets like WASP-18 b than ever before. This is the first time a planet has been mapped with JWST,” said Megan Mansfield, a Sagan Fellow at the University of Arizona, and one of the authors of the paper, in a press release.