Losing weight can be a rewarding but tedious process. Although burpees and eating healthy can help get you there, there is a third option that is usually discarded as harmful. Weight loss pills. Many of these pills have been approved by the FDA, but question marks have been raised over their side effects.

Now, researchers at the University of Florida claim they have developed a weight loss pill that mimics exercise in mice, thus leading to weight loss. The researchers say the pill hasn’t yet generated any severe side effects.

How it works

The team conducted their study in an animal model – mice. The researchers explained in a press release that the pill, called SLU-PP-332, when administered to obese mice, led their body’s muscles to believe that they were exercising more than they really were, boosting the animals’ metabolism and thus making them lose weight.