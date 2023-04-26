Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

New finding about 'weird' asteroid 3200 Phaethon made it weirder

"Comets often glow brilliantly by sodium emission when very near the Sun, so we suspected sodium could likewise serve a key role in Phaethon’s brightening."
Deena Theresa
| Apr 26, 2023 10:30 AM EST
Created: Apr 26, 2023 10:30 AM EST
science
This illustration depicts asteroid Phaethon being heated by the Sun. The asteroid’s surface gets so hot that sodium inside Phaethon’s rock likely vaporizes and vents into space, causing it to brighten like a comet and form a tail.
This illustration depicts asteroid Phaethon being heated by the Sun. The asteroid’s surface gets so hot that sodium inside Phaethon’s rock likely vaporizes and vents into space, causing it to brighten like a comet and form a tail.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/IPAC 

Scientists have just discovered a new facet to a space rock known since 1983.

Asteroid 3200 Phaethon has always been a 'weirdo'. Though an asteroid, it acts like a comet - it brightens and forms a tail when it's near the Sun. It is also responsible for the unique Geminid meteor shower. Scientists assumed Phaethon behaved like a comet for the longest time due to the dust escaping from the asteroid when impacted by the Sun.

However, a recent study that involved two NASA solar observatories revealed that Phaethon's tail is made of sodium gas and isn't dusty as assumed.

"Our analysis shows that Phaethon’s comet-like activity cannot be explained by any kind of dust," California Institute of Technology Ph.D. student Qicheng Zhang, lead author of the paper, said in a statement.

Why wasn't the tail noticed before?

Phaethon's tail forms only when it is too close to the Sun - this is something that regular telescopes can't capture. In 2009, NASA's Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) spotted a short tail extending from Phaethon as it reached its closest point to the Sun(perihelion). Later, in 2012 and 2016, STEREO saw the tail develop on later solar approaches. The appearance substantiated the theory that dust was escaping the asteroid's surface when heated by the Sun.

However, in 2018, a solar mission that imaged part of the Geminid debris trail found something peculiar. NASA's Parker Solar Probe showed that the trail contained more material than what could be shed during Phaethon's close approaches to the Sun.

"Comets often glow brilliantly by sodium emission when very near the Sun, so we suspected sodium could likewise serve a key role in Phaethon’s brightening," Zhang said.

Most Popular

Zhang was intrigued. He used the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft, which contains color filters that can detect sodium and dust, and observed the tail during Phaethon’s latest perihelion in 2022.

The tail was made of sodium, not dust

According to SOHO's observations, the asteroid's tail appeared bright only in the filter that detected sodium, not that detected dust. Also, the tail changed its shape and intensity when Phaethon passed by the Sun, matching precisely what was expected if it were made of sodium.

"Not only do we have a really cool result that kind of upends 14 years of thinking about a well-scrutinized object," said team member Karl Battams of the Naval Research Laboratory, "but we also did this using data from two heliophysics spacecraft – SOHO and STEREO – that were not at all intended to study phenomena like this."

According to the release, the mystery of Phaethon might be solved. Still, an important one remains: If Phaethon doesn’t shed much dust, how does the asteroid supply the material for the Geminid meteor shower we see each December?

An upcoming Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission called DESTINY+ (Demonstration and Experiment of Space Technology for Interplanetary voyage Phaethon fLyby and dUst Science) could provide more answers. Later this decade, the DESTINY+ spacecraft is expected to fly past Phaethon, "imaging its rocky surface and studying any dust that might exist around this enigmatic asteroid".

The paper is published in the Planetary Science Journal.

Study Abstract:

Sunskirting asteroid (3200) Phaethon has been repeatedly observed in Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) Heliospheric Imager 1 (HI1) imagery to anomalously brighten and produce an antisunward tail for a few days near each perihelion passage, phenomena previously attributed to the ejection of micron-sized dust grains. Color imaging by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) Large Angle Spectrometric Coronagraph (LASCO) during the 2022 May apparition indicates that the observed brightening and tail development instead capture the release of sodium atoms, which resonantly fluoresce at the 589.0/589.6 nm D lines. While HI1's design bandpass nominally excludes the D lines, filter degradation has substantially increased its D line sensitivity, as quantified by the brightness of Mercury's sodium tail in HI1 imagery. Furthermore, the expected fluorescence efficiency and acceleration of sodium atoms under solar radiation readily reproduce both the photometric and morphological behaviors observed by LASCO and HI1 during the 2022 apparition and the 17 earlier apparitions since 1997. This finding connects Phaethon to the broader population of sunskirting and sungrazing comets observed by SOHO, which often also exhibit bright sodium emission with minimal visible dust, but distinguishes it from other sunskirting asteroids without detectable sodium production under comparable solar heating. These differences may reflect variations in the degree of sodium depletion of near-surface material and thus the extent and/or timing of any past or present resurfacing activity.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/25/image/jpeg/5941l6DwPkd9G6u4lR5ixMqcBkUzbHVuqLN6nW0H.jpg
FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/r1Or1DVewn/untitled-3-8.jpg
Soon you can take a portable version of the Earth's magnetic field to outer space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/22/image/jpeg/bNhaH9G0SWBK0YNuxPMWh34HsaJrx7pEJ83iwe30.jpg
Engineered cells touted to treat the most aggressive cancers in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/23/image/jpeg/ILeeb1goiFbRghBDgpsOHqbAjjGDYkrnh1fTR1oC.jpg
South Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/09/image/png/AVdIhU2s9XsfgexNqMp7tWfgOt0YNfMDFVLYugNL.png
How scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/UeJeIGKKXRrJZf0BHEHwLSBgYIiTqBHOOhCNPZW8.jpg
SpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/13/image/jpeg/3MWQH8Hx9BT6PszkXr9cjz26KTwXZFgpXKvbkD2I.jpg
Ex-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fast
More Stories
innovationBloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fed
Sade Agard| 4/19/2023
innovationTiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motors
Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022
innovationThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
Deena Theresa| 9/14/2022