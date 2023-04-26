New finding about 'weird' asteroid 3200 Phaethon made it weirder

Scientists have just discovered a new facet to a space rock known since 1983.

Asteroid 3200 Phaethon has always been a 'weirdo'. Though an asteroid, it acts like a comet - it brightens and forms a tail when it's near the Sun. It is also responsible for the unique Geminid meteor shower. Scientists assumed Phaethon behaved like a comet for the longest time due to the dust escaping from the asteroid when impacted by the Sun.

However, a recent study that involved two NASA solar observatories revealed that Phaethon's tail is made of sodium gas and isn't dusty as assumed.

"Our analysis shows that Phaethon’s comet-like activity cannot be explained by any kind of dust," California Institute of Technology Ph.D. student Qicheng Zhang, lead author of the paper, said in a statement.