The science of finding exoplanets has made incredible progress in the past decade and a half, with NASA announcing in March 2022 that we've identified and confirmed an incredible 5,000-plus exoplanets in just 30 years of observation, and the knowledge of the incredible variety of star systems and the planets that inhabit them has revolutionized our view of our own solar system.

From hot Jupiters to super-Earths, planets orbiting rapidly spinning pulsars, and even to one recently discovered exoplanet that is shaped like a rugby ball, whatever we thought we knew about how planets formed or what they ought to look like has pretty much been chucked out the window in the past few decades. Even science fiction can't keep up with how weird things are out there among the 400 billion or so stars in our galaxy (and even one in another galaxy completely).