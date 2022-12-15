Whales could be a secret weapon in the battle against climate change

The greatest living carbon pools in the pelagic ocean

Led by Heidi Pearson- a biologist from the University of Alaska Southeast, the authors said in a press release, "Understanding the role of whales in the carbon cycle is a dynamic and emerging field that may benefit both marine conservation and climate-change strategies."

"This will require interdisciplinary collaboration between marine ecologists, oceanographers, biogeochemists, carbon-cycle modelers, and economists," they added.

Whales can exceed the size of even giant airplanes, weigh up to 150 tonnes, and live for almost a century. Significantly, they make up one of the greatest living carbon pools in the pelagic ocean- a component of the marine system responsible for storing 22 percent of the carbon on Earth.

Like other living things, the substantial biomass of whales is mostly made of carbon.

"Their size and longevity allow whales to exert strong effects on the carbon cycle by storing carbon more effectively than small animals, ingesting extreme quantities of prey, and producing large volumes of waste products," explained the team.

Rotting on the sea floor

Whales’ direct and indirect nutrient and carbon cycling pathways Trends in Ecology & Evolution/Pearson

"Considering that baleen whales have some of the longest migrations on the planet, they potentially influence nutrient dynamics and carbon cycling over ocean-basin scales."